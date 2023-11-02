Texas Tech football round numbers: Tahj Brooks has 1,000-yard season in sight

The Texas Tech football team hosts TCU in a Big 12 game at 6 p.m. Thursday in Jones AT&T Stadium. Both teams are coming off an open date with Texas Tech sitting at 3-5 for the season, 2-3 in the Big 12 and TCU at 4-4 and 2-3.

Here's a look at Red Raiders coming up on significant milestone numbers:

Texas Tech football running back Tahj Brooks

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound senior from Manor is 113 rushing yards away from 1,000 yards for the season. It would be the first 1,000-yard season by a Texas Tech back since 2015, when DeAndre Washington ran for 1,492 yards. Brooks has 2,401 career rushing yards, 100 behind Baron Batch for 10th place on Tech's all-time list.

Texas Tech football quarterback Behren Morton

The 6-2, 215-pound sophomore from Eastland needs 187 yards passing for 2,000 in his career. Morton is expected back in the starting lineup after he missed the Red Raiders' last game at Brigham Young with injuries to the AC joint in his right shoulder and to his back.

Texas Tech football wide receiver Xavier White

The 6-foot, 200-pound senior from Monterey needs 90 all-purpose yards to reach 2,500 in his career. White has 116 pass receptions for 1,285 yards, 136 rushes for 754 yards, 16 kickoff returns for 356 yards and two punt returns for 15 yards.

Texas Tech football wide receiver Myles Price

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior from The Colony is 121 yards away from 2,000 career yards from scrimmage. Most of Price's production has come by way of 151 catches for 1,672 yards and nine touchdowns. Taking into account receiving, rushing and returns, Price has 2,205 career all-purpose yards.

Texas Tech football cornerback Rayshad Williams

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior from Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven is set to make his 40th career start. The first eight came for UCLA, Williams's original school, and he's made 31 starts since joining the Red Raiders as a transfer.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football round numbers: Tahj Brooks has 1,000 yards in sight