Texas Tech football round number watch: 7 Red Raiders approaching milestone totals

As the Texas Tech football team opens the season Saturday at Wyoming, several Red Raiders are approaching milestone career totals. Here's a quick look at seven players who can hit a round number in the first week or first month of the season.

Texas Tech football wide receiver Xavier White

The sixth-year receiver from Monterey needs six receptions for 100 in his career and 32 receiving yards for 1,000. White also is 281 yards away from 2,000 career in tandem offense, which combines yards rushing and receiving. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as a running back.

Texas Tech football quarterback Tyler Shough

The sixth-year senior from Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton needs 121 passing yards for 4,000 career, and his next touchdown pass will be his 30th. Shough is beginning his third season with the Red Raiders after spending three years at Oregon.

Texas Tech football wide receiver Drae McCray

The junior from Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian is 112 receiving yards away from 2,000 for his career and needs three receiving touchdowns for 20. All of McCray's career numbers to date were compiled in two years at Austin Peay before he transferred to Tech this off-season.

Texas Tech football running back Tahj Brooks

The senior from Manor needs two rushing touchdowns for 20 in his career. Given that Brooks also has one receiving TD, his next of any description will give him 20 career touchdowns.

Texas Tech wide receiver Xavier White is approaching 100 career pass receptions, 1,000 career receiving yards and 2,000 career yards from scrimmage. The Red Raiders open the season at 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday at Wyoming.

A game at 7,220 feet: Exercise scientist talks timelines for adjusting to altitude as Texas Tech football travels early

An emotional return: Texas Tech football player Bryce Ramirez poised to complete remarkable comeback

Texas Tech football wide receiver Jerand Bradley

The third-year sophomore from Plano John Paul II and DeSoto is 157 receiving yards away from 1,000 for his career. Bradley last season was the sixth Tech freshman since 1972 to lead the team in receiving — all categories in his case — and made the preseason all-Big 12 team selected by media.

Texas Tech football offensive tackle Caleb Rogers

Assuming he starts the season opener, the senior from Mansfield Lake Ridge will extend his total of career starts and consecutive starts to 30.

Texas Tech football defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings

Hutchings' next tackle will be the 150th of his career, and the sixth-year senior from Forney needs 1 1/2 stops behind the line for 20 career tackles for loss. Assuming the preseason all-Big 12 honoree stays healthy, Hutchings also will reach 50 career starts early in the season. He's four away.

College football

Who: Texas Tech at Wyoming

When: 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday

Where: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS

Records in 2023: Texas Tech 8-5, 5-4 in the Big 12; Wyoming 7-6, 5-3 in the Mountain West

Rankings (AP/AFCA USA TODAY coaches poll): Texas Tech receiving votes/24; Wyoming unranked in both.

Line: Texas Tech by 14. Over-under: 50 1/2 points.

Game guarantee: Wyoming to pay Texas Tech $300,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football round number watch: 7 Red Raiders approaching milestone totals