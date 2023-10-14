Texas Tech football round number watch | Austin McNamara nears 10,000 yards

Homecoming for the Texas Tech football team arrives this weekend with the Red Raiders hosting Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Texas Tech (3-3, 2-1 in the Big 12) has won two games in a row. Kansas State (3-2, 1-1) has lost two of its past three.

Here's a rundown of five Red Raiders who are approaching or recently moved past milestone career numbers.

Texas Tech football punter Austin McNamara

Punting stats generally are expressed in terms of average — and McNamara's are eye-catching. He set the Tech and Big 12 single-season records with a 48.2-yard average in 2021 and is in position to break it, averaging 48.7 yards per punt this season. The fifth-year senior from Gilbert (Ariz.) Highland is averaging 46.1 yards per punt for his career, which also has him in contention for the Big 12 record.

As for the round number on his radar, McNamara is 87 punting yards away from 10,000 in his career.

Texas Tech football cornerback Rayshad Williams

The sixth-year senior from Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven is in his third season at Texas Tech after spending his first three at UCLA. His next start will be his 30th for the Red Raiders and the 38th of his college career.

Williams has 14 tackles and two pass breakups this season.

Texas Tech football cornerback Bralyn Lux

The senior from Sunnyvale (Calif.) King's Academy is two tackles away from 100 for his career and one pass breakup away from 20.

Lux transferred to Tech in June after spending his first three seasons of college football at Fresno State.

Texas Tech football inside receiver Myles Price

In Tech's 39-14 victory last week at Baylor, the senior from The Colony topped 2,000 career all-purpose yards. His 10 receptions for 90 yards against the Bears comprised one of the best games of his career, and he had a 43-yard punt return.

Price could take his career numbers substantially higher, given that he has the COVID-bonus year option available for 2024.

Texas Tech football wide receiver Drae McCray

The 5-9, 185-pound junior from Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian has 2,005 career receiving yards in two seasons at Austin Peay and his first at Texas Tech. He topped 2,000 last week with two catches for 17 yards in the Red Raiders' victory at Baylor.

College football

Who: Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

TV: Fox Sports 1

Records: Kansas State 3-2, 1-1 in the Big 12; Texas Tech 3-3, 2-1

Rankings: Both teams unranked

Line: Texas Tech by 1 1/2. Over-under: 58 points.

Last game: Oklahoma State 29, Kansas State 21; Texas Tech 39, Baylor 14

Last year: Kansas State 37, Texas Tech 28 in Manhattan, Kansas

