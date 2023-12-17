Texas Tech football report card after Independence Bowl victory

SHREVEPORT, La. ― The Texas Tech football team ended with a bowl victory for the third year in a row, beating California 34-14 Saturday night at the Independence Bowl.

Behren Morton threw three first-half touchdown passes and Gino Garcia kicked a 25-yard field goal as Tech built a 24-14 lead by halftime. Tahj Brooks, who recently announced he will stay with the team for 2024 on the Covid-bonus year, tacked on a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Morton and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez were named the game's outstanding offensive and defensive players. Morton finished with 256 yards passing. Rodriguez had six tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.

Tech finished 7-6, winning for the fourth time in five games since a 3-5 start. The Red Raiders snapped a three-game win streak by Cal (6-7), which became bowl eligible by winning its last three games of the regular season.

The Golden Bears led 7-0 after Tech's Drae McCray fumbled the opening kickoff and Fernando Mendoza flicked a 25-yard touchdown pass to Monroe Young, a brother of Red Raiders' tight end-linebacker Matthew Young. On its next possession, Cal went 79 yards to reach the Tech 5-yard line, but linebacker Ben Roberts threw Jaydn Ott for a loss on fourth-and-2.

Morton threw touchdown passes on Tech's next three possessions, to Coy Eakin for 27 yards, Mason Tharp for 15 yards and Loic Fouonji for 14 yards.

Tech held Ott, the Pac-12 rushing leader, to 42 yards on 15 carries. The Red Raiders had 13 tackles for loss, including six sacks. Freshman defensive end Amier Washington had four tackles for loss and three of the sacks.

Here's the Red Raiders' report card.

Offense: A

This becomes Behren Morton's team in 2024, and he showed what that could look like with a sharp performance. Coy Eakin had a career high in receiving yards, and Eakin, Mason Tharp and Loic Fouonji pitched in with touchdown catches.

Defense: B

Any team's first order of business facing Cal is to contain Pac-12 rushing leader Jaydn Ott. The Red Raiders held the FBS's seventh-leading rusher to 42 yards through three quarters and foiled him twice on fourth down in Tech territory.

Special Teams: B

Tech ostensibly spotted Cal the game's first touchdown with Drae McCray's fumble on the opening kickoff. Xavier White set up a touchdown with a 24-yard punt return, and Austin McNamara pinned the Golden Bears at their 15-yard line or inside three times.

Coaching: A

Golden Bears wobbled the Red Raiders with a first-play touchdown and another long drive on its second possession. Whatever Joey McGuire's staff said worked, because the Red Raiders kept their poise and answered with authority.

Overall: A

Any bowl victory over a team from a power-five conference is a good victory. Can the Red Raiders use it as a springboard for a more satisfying 2024 season than their disappointing follow-up to last year's Texas Bowl triumph?

