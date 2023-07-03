There was no rest for Texas Tech football news during July 4th weekend.

Shortly after landing a commitment from Pflugerville Weiss safety Peyton Morgan, the Red Raiders also got a commitment from former Baylor defensive back AJ McCarty, according to online reports.

McCarty is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound Brownwood native who spent three years with the Bears. He redshirted during his true freshman season and saw action in all 26 games the next two years, starting a pair of games at cornerback during the 2022 campaign.

Baylor's cornerback AJ McCarty (19) reaches to tackle Texas Tech's wide receiver Xavier White (14), Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

He compiled 37 tackles, three pass breakups and with one interception, which was a pick-6 off Tech quarterback Tyler Shough. McCarty is entering his redshirt junior season. He entered the transfer portal in early June.

Later in the day, Tech earned a commitment from Oliver Miles III of El Campo. A three-star athlete according to 247Sports, Miles held offers from Notre Dame, Baylor, Houston and Nebraska.

Miles was the District 12-4A Division I utility player of the year, amassing 237 yards passing and 743 yards rushing for a total of nine touchdowns and had three interceptions on defense.

The two commits on Sunday puts Tech's 2024 recruiting class at 16 members.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football: Red Raiders reportedly land Baylor DB, commitment from El Campo's Oliver Miles