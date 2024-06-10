Advertisement

Texas Tech football receives commitment from 4-star receiver Bryson Jones

nathan giese, lubbock avalanche-journal
·2 min read

Another offensive weapon in the 2025 recruiting class has pledged to the Texas Tech football team.

The Red Raiders received a commitment from Frisco Lone Star receiver Bryson Jones on Monday night. Jones was the second player to commit to Tech to start the week, on the heels of Lago Vista defensive back Swayde Griffin, who committed earlier in the day.

Jones is rated as a four-star composite recruit by 247Sports, where he is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. He lists himself at 6-3 and 180 pounds on his social media profile on X (formerly Twitter). He announced his 10 finalists in April, which included Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

During his junior campaign, Jones caught 64 passes for 1,092 yards and 15 touchdowns. He becomes the 15th member of the 2025 recruiting class to commit to Texas Tech.

TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS

The following high-school juniors have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class:

Player

Position

Height

Weight

High School

Lloyd Jones III

QB

6-4

210

Hitchcock

Tristian Gentry

WR

6-0

165

Stephenville

Isaiah Robertson

WR

6-0

180

Arlington

Leyton Stone

WR

6-2

170

Frenship

Isaiah Anderson

WR/CB

6-0

165

Wichita Falls

T.J. Tillman

WR/DB

6-0

165

Amarillo Tascosa

Preztynn Harrison

TE/WR

6-5

214

Mineral Wells

Colt Sparks

TE

6-5

210

Gladewater Sabine

Dylan Singleton

DT

6-4

280

Loreauville (Louisiana)

Brock Golwas

ILB

6-1

215

Flower Mound Marcus

Ramonz Adams

DB

6-1

155

Smithville

Michael Henderson III

DB

5-9

185

Wylie East

Gil Jackson

DB

6-2

175

Fort Bend Ridge Point

Swayde Griffin

DB

6-1

185

Lago Vista

Bryson Jones

WR

6-1

175

Frisco Lone Star

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 4-star receiver Bryson Jones commits to Texas Tech football