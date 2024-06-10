Texas Tech football receives commitment from 4-star receiver Bryson Jones
Another offensive weapon in the 2025 recruiting class has pledged to the Texas Tech football team.
The Red Raiders received a commitment from Frisco Lone Star receiver Bryson Jones on Monday night. Jones was the second player to commit to Tech to start the week, on the heels of Lago Vista defensive back Swayde Griffin, who committed earlier in the day.
I’m Home!!! #wreckem pic.twitter.com/s9SCGZNLmI
— 𝑩𝒓𝒚𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝑱𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒔™️ (@BrysonJones__) June 10, 2024
Jones is rated as a four-star composite recruit by 247Sports, where he is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. He lists himself at 6-3 and 180 pounds on his social media profile on X (formerly Twitter). He announced his 10 finalists in April, which included Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Baylor.
During his junior campaign, Jones caught 64 passes for 1,092 yards and 15 touchdowns. He becomes the 15th member of the 2025 recruiting class to commit to Texas Tech.
TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS
The following high-school juniors have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class:
Player
Position
Height
Weight
High School
Lloyd Jones III
QB
6-4
210
Hitchcock
Tristian Gentry
WR
6-0
165
Stephenville
Isaiah Robertson
WR
6-0
180
Arlington
Leyton Stone
WR
6-2
170
Frenship
Isaiah Anderson
WR/CB
6-0
165
Wichita Falls
T.J. Tillman
WR/DB
6-0
165
Amarillo Tascosa
Preztynn Harrison
TE/WR
6-5
214
Mineral Wells
Colt Sparks
TE
6-5
210
Gladewater Sabine
Dylan Singleton
DT
6-4
280
Loreauville (Louisiana)
Brock Golwas
ILB
6-1
215
Flower Mound Marcus
Ramonz Adams
DB
6-1
155
Smithville
Michael Henderson III
DB
5-9
185
Wylie East
Gil Jackson
DB
6-2
175
Fort Bend Ridge Point
Swayde Griffin
DB
6-1
185
Lago Vista
Bryson Jones
WR
6-1
175
Frisco Lone Star
