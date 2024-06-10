Texas Tech football receives commitment from 4-star receiver Bryson Jones

Another offensive weapon in the 2025 recruiting class has pledged to the Texas Tech football team.

The Red Raiders received a commitment from Frisco Lone Star receiver Bryson Jones on Monday night. Jones was the second player to commit to Tech to start the week, on the heels of Lago Vista defensive back Swayde Griffin, who committed earlier in the day.

Jones is rated as a four-star composite recruit by 247Sports, where he is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. He lists himself at 6-3 and 180 pounds on his social media profile on X (formerly Twitter). He announced his 10 finalists in April, which included Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

During his junior campaign, Jones caught 64 passes for 1,092 yards and 15 touchdowns. He becomes the 15th member of the 2025 recruiting class to commit to Texas Tech.

TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS

The following high-school juniors have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class:

Player Position Height Weight High School Lloyd Jones III QB 6-4 210 Hitchcock Tristian Gentry WR 6-0 165 Stephenville Isaiah Robertson WR 6-0 180 Arlington Leyton Stone WR 6-2 170 Frenship Isaiah Anderson WR/CB 6-0 165 Wichita Falls T.J. Tillman WR/DB 6-0 165 Amarillo Tascosa Preztynn Harrison TE/WR 6-5 214 Mineral Wells Colt Sparks TE 6-5 210 Gladewater Sabine Dylan Singleton DT 6-4 280 Loreauville (Louisiana) Brock Golwas ILB 6-1 215 Flower Mound Marcus Ramonz Adams DB 6-1 155 Smithville Michael Henderson III DB 5-9 185 Wylie East Gil Jackson DB 6-2 175 Fort Bend Ridge Point Swayde Griffin DB 6-1 185 Lago Vista Bryson Jones WR 6-1 175 Frisco Lone Star

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 4-star receiver Bryson Jones commits to Texas Tech football