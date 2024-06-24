Advertisement

Texas Tech football receives another 2025 recruiting commitment on offensive line

nathan giese, lubbock avalanche-journal
·2 min read

Another offensive lineman has added his name to the Texas Tech football team's 2025 recruiting class.

Elias Gillen announced Monday via social media that he has committed to the Red Raiders. He becomes the second lineman in a 24-hour span to pledge to Tech, joining Garin Maley of Papillion-La Vista High School in Nebraska, who committed on Sunday.

The Rapid City, South Dakota, native is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Listed at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, Gillen plays for Stevens High School.

Gillen is the third offensive lineman to commit to Tech as part of the 2025 recruiting class and the 16th member overall. Texas Tech now has four players who have committed outside the state of Texas.

Texas Tech football 2025 recruiting class commits

The following high-school seniors-to-be have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class:

Player

Position

Height

Weight

High School

Lloyd Jones III

QB

6-4

210

Hitchcock

Tristian Gentry

WR

6-0

165

Stephenville

Isaiah Robertson

WR

6-0

180

Arlington

Leyton Stone

WR

6-2

170

Frenship

Isaiah Anderson

WR/CB

6-0

165

Wichita Falls

Bryson Jones

WR

6-2

175

Frisco Lone Star

Preztynn Harrison

TE/WR

6-5

214

Mineral Wells

Colt Sparks

TE

6-5

210

Gladewater Sabine

Patrick McMath

OL

6-4

255

Katy

Garin Maley

OL

6-5

250

Papillion-La Vista (Nebraska)

Elias Gillen

OL

6-5

295

Rapid City Stevens (South Dakota)

Dylan Singleton

DT

6-4

280

Loreauville (Louisiana)

Brock Golwas

ILB

6-1

215

Flower Mound Marcus

Michael Henderson III

DB

5-9

185

Wylie East

Gil Jackson

DB

6-2

175

Fort Bend Ridge Point

Deante Lindsay

DB

6-1

165

Ada (Oklahoma)

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Three-star 2025 offensive lineman commits to Texas Tech football