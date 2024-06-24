Texas Tech football receives another 2025 recruiting commitment on offensive line

Another offensive lineman has added his name to the Texas Tech football team's 2025 recruiting class.

Elias Gillen announced Monday via social media that he has committed to the Red Raiders. He becomes the second lineman in a 24-hour span to pledge to Tech, joining Garin Maley of Papillion-La Vista High School in Nebraska, who committed on Sunday.

The Rapid City, South Dakota, native is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Listed at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, Gillen plays for Stevens High School.

Gillen is the third offensive lineman to commit to Tech as part of the 2025 recruiting class and the 16th member overall. Texas Tech now has four players who have committed outside the state of Texas.

Texas Tech football 2025 recruiting class commits

The following high-school seniors-to-be have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class:

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Three-star 2025 offensive lineman commits to Texas Tech football