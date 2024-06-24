Texas Tech football receives another 2025 recruiting commitment on offensive line
Another offensive lineman has added his name to the Texas Tech football team's 2025 recruiting class.
Elias Gillen announced Monday via social media that he has committed to the Red Raiders. He becomes the second lineman in a 24-hour span to pledge to Tech, joining Garin Maley of Papillion-La Vista High School in Nebraska, who committed on Sunday.
I’m excited to announce I’m 100% committed to Texas Tech!@JoeyMcGuireTTU @ClayMcGuireTTU @ZKittley @JKimbleTTU @jkbtjc_53 @TexasTechFB #WreckEm🌵 pic.twitter.com/G6gMmj8pIr
— Elias Gillen (@elias_gillen) June 24, 2024
The Rapid City, South Dakota, native is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Listed at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, Gillen plays for Stevens High School.
Gillen is the third offensive lineman to commit to Tech as part of the 2025 recruiting class and the 16th member overall. Texas Tech now has four players who have committed outside the state of Texas.
Texas Tech football 2025 recruiting class commits
The following high-school seniors-to-be have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class:
Player
Position
Height
Weight
High School
QB
6-4
210
Hitchcock
WR
6-0
165
Stephenville
WR
6-0
180
Arlington
WR
6-2
170
Frenship
WR/CB
6-0
165
Wichita Falls
WR
6-2
175
Frisco Lone Star
TE/WR
6-5
214
Mineral Wells
TE
6-5
210
Gladewater Sabine
OL
6-4
255
Katy
OL
6-5
250
Papillion-La Vista (Nebraska)
Elias Gillen
OL
6-5
295
Rapid City Stevens (South Dakota)
DT
6-4
280
Loreauville (Louisiana)
ILB
6-1
215
Flower Mound Marcus
DB
5-9
185
Wylie East
DB
6-2
175
Fort Bend Ridge Point
DB
6-1
165
Ada (Oklahoma)
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Three-star 2025 offensive lineman commits to Texas Tech football