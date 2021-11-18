Texas Tech football radio announcers suspended by Big 12 for criticizing officials

The Big 12 Conference on Wednesday issued a public reprimand of the Texas Tech football radio announcers, saying they violated the conference sportsmanship and ethical conduct policies during the Red Raiders' 41-38 victory last Saturday against Iowa State.

The conference also removed them from announcing Tech's home finale Saturday against No. 9 Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 statement did not name any member of the broadcast team. Tech senior associate athletics director Robert Giovannetti said those sanctioned were play-by-play man Brian Jensen and color commentator John Harris.

"I understand the roles of the play-by-play and color analyst," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. "However, as university representatives they also have an obligation to adhere to conference policy regarding comments about game officials.

"The comments by the Red Raider Radio Network booth announcers were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism. Questioning the integrity of conference officials and specifically calling out members of the officiating crew is well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior."

Tech hosts Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. Giovannetti said Geoff Haxton, who does play-by-play for Tech basketball and baseball, likely would do play-by-play for Saturday's game and sideline reporter Chris Level would move to the booth as analyst.

The Tech crew was critical of officials throughout last week's game for calls and reviews made and not made. Late in the game, Jensen read off the entire roster of game officials by position.

Jensen is in his 22nd season as the Tech football play-by-play announcer, and Harris is in his 39th year on the Tech broadcast team.

Anger over the officiating also led to a water bottle being thrown onto the field in the fourth quarter. Shortly after that, game officials directed Tech personnel to clear two lower-level sections in the southeast corner of Jones AT&T Stadium.

Giovannetti said he did not expect any fines or sanctions from the Big 12 related to crowd control.

"I think we're past all that," he said. "I think if any fine was going to be levied, it would have already been levied."

