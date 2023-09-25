Texas Tech football QB Tyler Shough out 6-8 weeks with broken fibula, Joey McGuire confirms

Coach Joey McGuire confirmed Monday that Tyler Shough, starting quarterback for the Texas Tech football team, will be out six to eight weeks or longer.

McGuire also confirmed that Shough suffered a left broken fibula. The sixth-year senior sustained the injury toward the end of the first quarter of the Red Raiders' 20-13 loss at West Virginia in the Big 12 opener. Shough is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.

Late in the first quarter of Saturday's game, Shough came up gimpy after a short run. On the next play, he dropped back to pass. Video shown on the ESPN+ stream showed Shough's left ankle roll on him as he planted for the throw.

Shough remained on the ground in obvious pain. An air cast was placed around Shough's ankle and he was quickly carted off the field, not before giving the Guns Up handle signal to his teammates.

Texas Tech's quarterback Tyler Shough (12) is helped on the field after an injury while Texas Tech's head coach Joey McGuire walks to the field during the game against West Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium, in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Shough said earlier this season he opted to return to Texas Tech knowing how much talent the team had coming back from its 8-5 record in 2022 that saw the Red Raiders down Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl. Much of the preseason hype surrounding Tech pointed to Shough, the dual-threat, multi-year veteran, as a big piece to the puzzle.

The first few weeks of the season were a mixed bag for Shough. He posted 743 yards and seven touchdowns in Tech's first three games but also turned it over five times, throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble in the 38-30 home loss to Oregon in Week 2.

McGuire said after the setback to the Ducks that Shough would remain Tech's starting quarterback despite online chatter from fans that the team should turn to Behren Morton, Shough's backup who played nine games last season.

Morton spelled Shough in the second half of the 41-3 blowout win against Tarleton State and was inserted into Saturday's game after Shough went down.

McGuire added that Morton was a bit banged up in West Virginia will be ready to go against Houston.

Shough has played a total of 15 games in his career at Texas Tech, the same amount he played in three years at Oregon.

Notes from the presser

* Kickoff for the Oct. 7 game at Baylor will be at 7 p.m., the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will air nationally on ESPN2.

* Defensive lineman Dooda Banks (back) could return this week against Houston though it's more likely he comes back against Baylor. Tight end Charles Robinson (ankle) could also be back for the Oct. 7 matchup with the Bears. McGuire also said defensive lineman Blake Burris suffered a knee injury in practice last week and will be out about six weeks. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (foot) is still out as well.

* McGuire said a few players will be out for the season, some already confirmed previously. These include: Isaac Smith (knee), Trent Low (knee), Wesley Smith (back) and James Grando.

