PROVO, Utah — True freshman quarterback Jake Strong will make his first college start when the Texas Tech football team faces new Big 12 member Brigham Young on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Strong is replacing Behren Morton, who's been dealing with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder for the past four weeks and back issues since he took a hit between the shoulder blades last week from Jevon Banks, a 290-pound defensive tackle from Kansas State. The Tech medical staff ruled him out for the second half of that game.

Morton traveled with the team, but was not in uniform Saturday. He was on the field in warmup attire during pre-game.

Strong played the entire second half, completing 16 of 28 passes for 173 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He set up the touchdown by taking an option keeper 54 yards to the Kansas State 8-yard line.

Strong, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound graduate of Justin Northwest, joined the program in January and went through spring practice with the Red Raiders.

In early warmup, Strong took snaps as the No. 1 quarterback and wide receiver Brady Boyd as the No. 2 quarterback, a plan Tech coach Joey McGuire outlined Monday when he said Morton's status would be a game-time decision.

Boyd has been practicing at quarterback since not long after the Sept. 23 game at West Virginia, when original starter Tyler Shough suffered a broken fibula and Morton landed hard on his right shoulder, causing the AC joint sprain.

Among the other players who are out Saturday are cornerback Jalon Peoples, linebackers Jacob Rodriguez (foot) and Mike Dingle (shoulder), offensive guard Cole Spencer (foot), offensive tackle Ty Buchanan, tight end Mason Tharp, defensive end Harvey Dyson and defensive tackle Blake Burris (knee).

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football QB Jake Strong to make first college start