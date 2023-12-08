Texas Tech football portal entrants still welcome with Joey McGuire

As Texas Tech football practice broke up around lunchtime Friday, quarterback Tyler Shough and receiver Nehemiah Martinez took the field in the Sports Performance Center to throw and catch.

Shough soon will be playing for the Louisville Cardinals, to whom he made a commitment this week. Martinez also has made public that he's leaving the Tech program, presumably to play elsewhere next season.

Their names might have popped up in the NCAA transfer portal, but they were still wearing Texas Tech workout gear and are Red Raiders, as far as Joey McGuire is concerned.

"Everybody," McGuire says, remains welcome. "There's not one guy that has gone in (the portal) that we didn't expect. We've had great conversations. Going into the Texas week and coming out of the Texas week, we were preparing for what we were going to have to do roster-wise.

"I look at it as they're here, and they did a lot for this program. They did a lot for me whenever I first got here, and so ... they're a part of this team, and they will be. I tell every kid that I've ever coached they're stuck with me for the rest of their life and I'm a phone call away."

There are 13 Tech players whose names are in or are expected soon to be in the NCAA transfer portal. McGuire said he still considers them "a part of our family." If a player ends his career not in good standing with the program or in legal trouble, that might be an exception.

"But if you ended your career and did it the right way and sat down with me and explained your thoughts, then I'm always going to have your back," McGuire said. "I'm trying to help as many guys as possible find places (to transfer)."

McGuire leaves the door open for portal entrants to stay with the team until season's end. Wide receiver Loic Fouonji is taking him up on that and will suit up at the Independence Bowl when Texas Tech plays California on Dec. 16.

"Loic wanted to," McGuire said, "so I was like, 'Some guys might play a little bit more than you, but I'd love to have you.' So he's been at every practice. I still think he's got a decision to make what he wants to do."

Cornerback Nate Floyd and guard Seth Martin also have remained with the team, a Tech spokesman said.

Texas Tech wide receiver Loic Fouonji (19) will still suit up at the Independence Bowl, although he has his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Tech coach Joey McGuire says he believes players who are seeking a better opportunity elsewhere still have earned the right to stay with the Red Raiders through season's end if they want.

