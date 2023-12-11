Austin McNamara will end a banner five-year career with the Texas Tech football team on Saturday at the Independence Bowl. The Red Raiders might have landed his successor on Sunday.

Australian punter Jack Burgess, whose average of 47.19 yards per punt this season ranks second in the FCS, committed to Texas Tech. He announced his pledge on social media. Burgess had his name entered into the NCAA transfer portal after spending the past two seasons at Weber State.

Burgess has 20 punts of 50 yards or longer this season and put 21 punts inside the opponents' 20-yard line. McNamara is averaging 46.50 yards with 20 punts of 50 yards or longer and 20 inside the 20.

McNamara, named the Big 12 special teams player of the year this season by the conference's coaches, is a cinch to break the Texas Tech career record of 43.7 yards held by Taylor Symmank since 2015. McNamara's career average of 45.94 is percentage points ahead of Big 12 career record holder Quinn Sharp, who averaged 45.89 from 2009-12 for Oklahoma State.

In addition to McNamara running out of eligibility, the Red Raiders' backup punter, Brook Honore', has his name in the transfer portal. So adding at least one punter is a must.

Burgess, listed by Weber State at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, is from Bacchus Marsh, Victoria, Australia. He trained in the Prokick Australia program before coming to the U.S. to play for Weber State in 2022. He averaged 40.5 yards last year.

Texas Tech and California, both 6-6, meet at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Texas Tech's Austin McNamara punts the ball during practice, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Football Training Facility.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football lands pledge from second-leading punter in FCS