Advertisement

Texas Tech football lands 2025 commit from offensive lineman out of Nebraska

nathan giese, lubbock avalanche-journal
·2 min read

Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech football team added to their 2025 recruiting class on Sunday.

The Red Raiders received a commitment from Garin Maley, he announced via social media. He is listed as a 6-foot-5, 250 pounder out of Papillion-La Vista High School in Nebraska

Maley is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports having held offers from a number of FCS programs like two-time reigning national champion South Dakota State. He visited Texas Tech this weekend and announced his pledge two days later.

Maley becomes the 16th member of the 2025 recruiting class to commit to the Red Raiders. He joins fellow offensive lineman Patrick McMath out of Katy to pledge this week. They are the lone lineman to commit thus far.

Texas Tech football 2025 recruiting class commits

The following high-school seniors-to-be have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class:

Player

Position

Height

Weight

High School

Lloyd Jones III

QB

6-4

210

Hitchcock

Tristian Gentry

WR

6-0

165

Stephenville

Isaiah Robertson

WR

6-0

180

Arlington

Leyton Stone

WR

6-2

170

Frenship

Isaiah Anderson

WR/CB

6-0

165

Wichita Falls

Bryson Jones

WR

6-2

175

Frisco Lone Star

Preztynn Harrison

TE/WR

6-5

214

Mineral Wells

Colt Sparks

TE

6-5

210

Gladewater Sabine

Patrick McMath

OL

6-4

255

Katy

Garin Maley

OL

6-5

250

Papillion-La Vista (Nebraska)

Dylan Singleton

DT

6-4

280

Loreauville (Louisiana)

Brock Golwas

ILB

6-1

215

Flower Mound Marcus

Michael Henderson III

DB

5-9

185

Wylie East

Gil Jackson

DB

6-2

175

Fort Bend Ridge Point

Swayde Griffin

DB

6-1

185

Lago Vista

Deante Lindsay

DB

6-1

165

Ada (Oklahoma)

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 2025 lineman Garin Maley commits to Texas Tech football