Texas Tech football lands 2025 commit from offensive lineman out of Nebraska
Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech football team added to their 2025 recruiting class on Sunday.
The Red Raiders received a commitment from Garin Maley, he announced via social media. He is listed as a 6-foot-5, 250 pounder out of Papillion-La Vista High School in Nebraska
Maley is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports having held offers from a number of FCS programs like two-time reigning national champion South Dakota State. He visited Texas Tech this weekend and announced his pledge two days later.
Maley becomes the 16th member of the 2025 recruiting class to commit to the Red Raiders. He joins fellow offensive lineman Patrick McMath out of Katy to pledge this week. They are the lone lineman to commit thus far.
Texas Tech football 2025 recruiting class commits
The following high-school seniors-to-be have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class:
Player
Position
Height
Weight
High School
QB
6-4
210
Hitchcock
WR
6-0
165
Stephenville
WR
6-0
180
Arlington
WR
6-2
170
Frenship
WR/CB
6-0
165
Wichita Falls
WR
6-2
175
Frisco Lone Star
TE/WR
6-5
214
Mineral Wells
TE
6-5
210
Gladewater Sabine
OL
6-4
255
Katy
Garin Maley
OL
6-5
250
Papillion-La Vista (Nebraska)
DT
6-4
280
Loreauville (Louisiana)
ILB
6-1
215
Flower Mound Marcus
DB
5-9
185
Wylie East
DB
6-2
175
Fort Bend Ridge Point
DB
6-1
185
Lago Vista
DB
6-1
165
Ada (Oklahoma)
