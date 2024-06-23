Texas Tech football lands 2025 commit from offensive lineman out of Nebraska

Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech football team added to their 2025 recruiting class on Sunday.

The Red Raiders received a commitment from Garin Maley, he announced via social media. He is listed as a 6-foot-5, 250 pounder out of Papillion-La Vista High School in Nebraska

Maley is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports having held offers from a number of FCS programs like two-time reigning national champion South Dakota State. He visited Texas Tech this weekend and announced his pledge two days later.

Maley becomes the 16th member of the 2025 recruiting class to commit to the Red Raiders. He joins fellow offensive lineman Patrick McMath out of Katy to pledge this week. They are the lone lineman to commit thus far.

Texas Tech football 2025 recruiting class commits

The following high-school seniors-to-be have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class:

