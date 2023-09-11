Texas Tech football’s Joey McGuire provides injury updates on LB Jacob Rodríguez, others
Texas Tech football’s Joey McGuire provides injury updates on LB Jacob Rodríguez, others.
Texas Tech football’s Joey McGuire provides injury updates on LB Jacob Rodríguez, others.
"I'm not guessing he's gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."
Rodríguez is MLB's hottest hitter right now.
Seattle's late playoff push remains strong.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Aaron Rodgers can lead the Jets to a statement win in his first game.
Tucker wrote that his relationship with Brenda Tracy was consensual while suggesting "an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract."
Injuries are already wreaking havoc on fantasy rosters. Andy Behrens has some waiver targets to help patch holes on your roster.
J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in the team’s win over Houston on Sunday, and will now miss the rest of the season
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Chris Jones had been holding out from the Chiefs, looking for a new deal.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at the top 30 prospects from the G league Ignite, college and international leagues ahead of the upcoming regular season.
The WNBA will unveil its regular-season awards throughout the postseason, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year.
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.
Check out which players should lead waiver wire pickups for Week 2.