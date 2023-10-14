Texas Tech football injury updates: Julien Baskerville, Mike Dingle, Bryce Ramirez out

The Texas Tech football team's linebacker and safety depth was depleted going into Saturday's home game against Kansas State with Bryce Ramirez, Mike Dingle and Julien (C.J.) Baskerville all out with undisclosed injuries.

Ramirez didn't finish last week's game at Baylor after a violent collision with Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen.

The Red Raiders already are without inside linebackers Trent Low and Wesley Smith, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries, and Jacob Rodriguez, who began the season as a starter and suffered a foot injury in the opener. Rodriguez is expected back, perhaps as early as next week's game at BYU.

The rotation in pre-game warmup had regular starter Ben Roberts and true freshman John Curry at field inside linebacker and regular starter Jesiah Pierre backed by Tyrique Matthews at boundary inside linebacker. In Baskerville's spot at star safety were Brenden Jordan and Cameron Watts.

Starting offensive guard Cole Spencer and starting tight end Mason Tharp are out for the second game in a row with the same players set to fill their positions: Jacoby Jackson at left guard and Baylor Cupp at tight end.

Wide receiver and return man Jordan Brown is back in the lineup after he missed the previous two games.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football injury updates: Baskerville, Dingle, Ramirez out