Texas Tech football hosts UCF: Scouting report, predictions

Somebody's going to a bowl game, but which team will it be?

The Texas Tech football team is set to host UCF (5-5, 2-5) with both teams a win away from bowl eligibility. The Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3) will close out the home portion of their schedule looking to slow down a Knights offense that has been known to put up yards in a hurry.

Can the Red Raiders slow down the Knights? Or will Texas Tech's back be against the wall when they finish the regular season at Texas?

UCF's John Rhys Plumlee (10) throws a pass in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

When Texas Tech football runs the ball

Get ready for even more Tahj Brooks. That shouldn't come as a surprise, seeing as the Red Raiders have been utilizing the nation's sixth-leading rusher (1,166 yards) until defenses force them to do something else. Based on the season so far, the Knights probably won't force the Red Raiders to look elsewhere. UCF ranks 124th out of 130 teams in allowing 195.8 yards per game on the ground. There is, however, a caveat to this: the Knights just held Ollie Gordon, the nation's top rusher, and Oklahoma State to 52 yards on 25 rushing attempts. Another cavate: this came after back-to-back games where the opponent ran for 248 yards or more against them. Which run defense shows up in Lubbock?

Advantage: Texas Tech

When UCF football runs the ball

The Knights know a thing or two about rushing success. UCF ranks third in rushing offense (233.7 yards/game) thanks to RJ Harvey (1,082 yards, 12 touchdowns) and dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. The best numbers this season have come with Plumlee in the lineup. The Knights have accumulated 521 rush yards in the last two games. Teams have found success against Texas Tech on the ground, including Kansas, which had 207 yards on 45 attempts last week.

Advantage: UCF

When Texas Tech football throws the ball

Should the Red Raiders be forced to pass, it'll face a stingy Knights secondary. UCF is 35th in passing yards allowed (204.9/game) and haven't gotten burnt in the secondary too often. The most yards allowed through the air came against Baylor, though, which is saying something. This mainly depends on if Tech feels forced to throw the ball, which UCF has only been successful at doing once (last week). Texas Tech didn't deem throwing necessary against Kansas until the final 26 seconds, and it let to the game-winning drive orchestrated by Behren Morton and Jerand Bradley.

Advantage: Texas Tech

When UCF football throws the ball

With such a successful run game, UCF hasn't needed to go to the air too often. Similar to Texas Tech, the Knights like to stick to the ground, but one of their best rushing threats is also their quarterback. Plumlee has accounted for 591 yards of offense in the last two games (both UCF wins) with 127 of them coming on the ground. The Knights also have a pair of receivers in Javon Baker (790 yards, 5 TDs) and Kobe Hudson (703 yards, 7 TDs) that average over 21 yards per catch. On the flip side, Texas Tech's passing defense is on pace to be its best since 2013, no small feat for the defensive desert known as Lubbock the last decade.

Advantage: UCF

Texas Tech vs. UCF: The specialists

We can copy and paste this part almost weekly. Austin McNamara, a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the top punter in the country, is seventh in punt average with 47.55 yards per attempt. He's pinned 17 of his 40 attempts inside the 20-yard line and 18 have gone for 50 yards or more. Gino Garcia, who kicked the game-winning field goal against Kansas, is now 13-of-18 for the season and a perfect 9-of-9 on kicks inside of 40 yards. UCF's Mitch McCarthy averages 40.9 yards per punt and Colton Boomer is 11-of-15 on the season.

Advantage: Texas Tech

Score prediction: Texas Tech 28, UCF 27

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football hosts UCF: Scouting report, predictions