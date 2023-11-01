Texas Tech football hosts TCU: Scouting report, predictions

Two teams projected to fight for a Big 12 Championship in August are now trying to find their way to a bowl game in November.

The Texas Tech football team hosts TCU on Thursday in Jones AT&T Stadium with both teams simply trying to stay alive. Picked fourth and fifth respectively in the preseason conference poll, the Red Raiders (3-5 overall) and Horned Frogs (4-4) share identical 2-3 conference records heading into the home stretch of the season.

The game will air on FS1 with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. How will the two middle-of-the-road teams stack up against each other?

When Texas Tech & TCU run the football

Normally this would be two separate sections to look at the run games between Texas Tech and TCU, but these two teams are so identical it's just easiest to look at them together.

Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks is ninth in the country with 887 rushing yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. TCU's Emani Bailey is 12th nationally with 851 yards and 5.8 per tote. The Red Raiders are 40th in the country in team rushing offense (176.0 yards/game) while the Horned Frogs are 41st (175.4). It's just as close for rushing defense: Tech is 72nd (147.2 allowed) and TCU 77th (148.8).

There's really no way to differentiate the two teams on either side of the ball when it comes to rushing.

Advantage: Draw

When Texas Tech football passes

Behren Morton is set to make his return at quarterback after missing the BYU game. Morton left at halftime of the loss to Kansas State and had been dealing with a bum shoulder since the West Virginia game. His return should at least cut down on turnovers — true freshman Jake Strong was picked off six times in six quarters of play in Morton's absence. Perhaps it will also ignite the passing offense with the likes of Myles Price (33 catches, 331 yards, 4 TDs) and Jerand Bradley (30 catches, 319 yards, 4 TDs) looking to get going. TCU has fared mostly well against the pass as of late, though they haven't had to defend many attempts (their last seven opponents have attempted 17 passes or less in each game). Bud Clark has two of TCU's six interceptions this season.

Advantage: TCU

When TCU football passes

Chandler Morris has missed the last two games for the Horned Frogs with Josh Hoover taking over at QB. Hoover had a standout game against BYU (37-of-58, 439 yards, 4 TDs, 2 interceptions) but struggled against Kansas State. Based on TCU's depth chart released for the Texas Tech game, it'll still be Hoover operating the offense on Thursday. After five interceptions in two weeks, the Red Raiders have gone four straight without a pick.

Advantage: TCU

Texas Tech vs. TCU: The specialists

Austin McNamara continues to be one of the top punters in the country. He ranks sixth nationally in punt average (48.23). TCU's Jordy Sandy averages 42.74 yards per boot. Gino Garcia is 8-of-12 on field goals for Tech while Kell Griffin is 11-of-17.

Advantage: Texas Tech

Score prediction: TCU 33, Texas Tech 27

