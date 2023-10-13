Texas Tech football hosts Kansas State: Scouting report & predictions

Kansas State has owned the Texas Tech football team for the better part of a decade. The Red Raiders will try to reverse those fortunes when the two team square off Saturday in Jones AT&T Stadium.

Tech has bounced back after a 1-3 start to win back-to-back contests. Coming off a decisive 39-14 road win over Baylor, the Red Raiders are 3-3 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play. A new emphasis on running the ball has paid dividends for second-year head coach Joey McGuire's squad.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, have dropped two of their last three contests, both losses coming on the road. The reigning Big 12 champions have been inconsistent away from the Little Apple and sport records of 3-2 and 1-1. However, K-State has dominated the series with Tech, winning the last seven and 11 of the last 12 contests between the two squads.

Four of K-State's wins in that time have come in one-score games while six out of the seven have been decided by 10 points or less.

When it comes to the 2023 meeting, it's all about the run game.

When Texas Tech football runs

Who would've thought before the season that Texas Tech would feature one of the top running backs in the country? Well, Tech did, but it took a while for the Red Raiders to decide to feed Tahj Brooks the ball. Against Baylor, Brooks — who ranks eighth in the country with 688 yards — ran for 100 yards in his fourth-straight game, something no Tech back has done since the 1990s. This, however, will pit Tech's offensive strength against K-State's defensive strength. The Wildcats are 14th nationally in rushing defense, giving up just 2.99 yards per carry and 93.4 yards per game. The last two opponents (UCF and Oklahoma State), however, have generated 317 yards on 74 attempts (4.2 yards/attempt). Kansas State has 43 tackles for a loss of 155 yards this season.

Advantage: Kansas State

When Kansas State football runs

Another round of strength going against strength. K-State is 18th nationally in rushing offense (202.8 yards per game) thanks to DJ Giddens. Giddens exploded for 207 yards and four touchdowns against UCF thought was held to 65 yards against Oklahoma State. Will Howard, a dual-threat option at QB, has been dealing with an injury but had enough juice for 104 yards on 10 carries against the Cowboys. Tech's rushing defense doesn't quite match Kansas State's, but it's pretty solid. The Red Raiders are 43rd in stopping the run (178.8 per game) and the defense has 45 TFLs on the season led by Jaylon Hutchings' 6.5 on the season.

Advantage: Kansas State

When Texas Tech football passes

Should Tech struggle to establish the run, Behren Morton should have ample opportunity to test the K-State secondary. The Wildcats are 105th in yards allowed through the air (259.0) and have just two interceptions on the season. With Brooks as successful as he's been, Morton hasn't needed to sling it around too much. He's attempted just 98 passes in his 13 quarters of action this season while Tyler Shough had 111 attempts in 12 quarters of play. Myles Price has been Morton's favorite target as of late, bringing in 15 passes for 153 yards the last two games.

Advantage: Texas Tech

When Kansas State football passes

The big question is which version of Will Howard will K-State get against Texas Tech. Howard is coming off an Oklahoma State game in which he completed just 15 of his 34 pass attempts for 152 yards, throwing three interceptions and one touchdown. He also has a 270-yard, three-touchdown performance against Missouri. There will be opportunities against the Red Raiders, who are 93rd nationally in allowing 243.8 yards per game through the air. Malik Dunlap has three of Tech's five interceptions this season. Ben Sinnott leads K-State with 286 yards on 20 receptions while Phillip Brooks has totaled 276 yards on 27 catches.

Advantage: Kansas State

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: The Specialists

Austin McNamara continues to be one of the best punters in the country. Through games on Tuesday, McNamara is fourth in the nation with 48.7 yards per boot. Gino Garcia is now 8-for-12 on field goals for Tech. Kansas State punter Jack Blumer averaged 43.12 per bot and Chris Tennant is 4-of-6 on his field-goal attempts.

Advantage: Texas Tech

Score prediction: Kansas State 35, Texas Tech 30

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Scouting, predicting Texas Tech football's game against Kansas State