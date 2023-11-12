Is Texas Tech football headed for another strong finish? | Williams

LAWRENCE, Kan. — By pulling out a 16-13 victory Saturday at No. 19 Kansas, the Texas Tech football team put itself in position to become bowl eligible merely by winning this coming week against Central Florida.

Insert a double-take here: The way UCF walloped drunk-on-Bedlam Oklahoma State on Saturday, saying nighty-night to the Knights is no lead-pipe cinch. That's the way 2023 goes.

Nothing comes easily for the year-two edition of Joey McGuire's Red Raiders, including Saturday when they blew a 13-0 lead late, appeared doomed to lose in overtime and then won with a pretty-as-you-please march in the final 26 seconds of regulation. Behren Morton and Gino Garcia wrote a scintillating final chapter, Morton completing three passes in nothing flat and Garcia knocking home the telltale field goal.

Whaddaya know, this November is starting to look like last November.

Throwing up a stone wall in front of the goal line? Check. Watching Jerand Bradley be a dude? Check. Winning somewhere other than Jones AT&T Stadium? Check. Prevailing in close games? Check.

The Red Raiders mixed each of those elements into a winning formula last year, and those ingredients have been elusive this year. That is, until they tripped up this Kansas team that, when last at home, popped mighty Oklahoma. An acknowledgement: The Red Raiders didn't have to deal with Jason Bean after the lightning-fast KU quarterback left the game injured in the first half.

Texas Tech cornerback Bralyn Lux (12) tackles Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) during the Red Raiders' 16-13 victory Saturday against the No. 19 Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas. Lux made two tackles for loss on fourth-down plays deep in Tech territory.

Still, the Red Raiders thwarted the Jayhawks over and over in the red zone. In the first half, cornerback Bralyn Lux made a pair of tackles for loss on fourth-down plays at the Tech 1- and 31-yard lines. In the fourth quarter, Tech held Kansas to field goals after the Jayhawks reached the Tech 6 and the Tech 3.

Tech ranked No. 9 in the FBS in red-zone defense in 2022, making one poised play after another. Going into Saturday, the Red Raiders were tied for 114th in that department, having given up 20 touchdowns and nine field goals in opponents' 32 chances.

"Guys had great confidence in the game plan," said McGuire, whose team moved to 5-5, "and we talked about playing better in the red zone. Covering better in the red zone. That's eye discipline. Pressure on the quarterback in the red zone and getting the ball down. I thought that's one thing we did. We got the ball down."

By getting stingy again down deep, the Red Raiders won away from home for the first time since late last season when they beat Iowa State 14-10 on a frigid night in Ames and thrashed Mississippi at the Texas Bowl in Houston.

Whenever Tech needed to make a play in a close game last year, the Red Raiders quite often came through, going 4-0 in one-score games, including wins against Houston, Texas and Oklahoma. This season, they were 0-2 in one-score games until a 35-28 victory last week against TCU.

Tech running back Tahj Brooks carried 33 times for 133 yards and a touchdown, and Kansas running back Devin Neal carried 19 times for 137 yards and a TD.

Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (1) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas tight end Jared Casey during the Red Raiders' 16-13 victory Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Brooks went over 100 yards in the first half before the Jayhawks finally offered some resistance. KU went scoreless until Neal finally got free on a 60-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"I thought minus a couple of plays, we played one of our better games against a really tough team (to defend) offensively," McGuire said. "We got it going early running the football, and their defense did a great job stopping that late, and we found a way to win. I think that's what it's all about in November, just finding ways to win. Get you another one. That was huge today."

Tech is now 5-1 under McGuire in games played in November, a promising sign. The Red Raiders went into the final month last season 4-4 and this one 3-5.

McGuire says they've rallied because the players keep believing.

"When you go through the injuries we've gone through this year," he said, "when you go through the losses we've gone through this year, there's a lot of locker rooms around the country that start splintering and pointing fingers and pulling apart.

"It says a lot about the care factor our guys have, the belief they have in each other, and whenever you can keep that locker room together and keep fighting, the more you do it, good things are going to happen."

And so this November is shaping up like last November. The Red Raiders might make something of this season yet.

