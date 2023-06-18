Texas Tech football gets verbal from 2024 WR Tyson Turner

The Texas Tech football team received a weekend treat in the form of another addition to the 2024 recruiting class.

Tyson Turner, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver, announced his verbal commit to the Red Raiders through Twitter on Sunday. Turner is considered a three-star prospect by most recruiting sites, including ESPN and 247Sports.

A multi-sport athlete for Bryan High School, Tyson placed second in his age group at the 2021 Junior Olympics, competing in the high jump. He told KBTX, the CBS affiliate television station in Bryan, that he wanted to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

This past year, Turner placed third in the high jump during the Class 6A UIL state track & field meet, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches. According to statistics on Max Preps, Turner caught 34 passes for 665 yards and 13 touchdowns for Bryan in eight games this past season.

Turner is the latest addition to the 2024 recruiting class for Texas Tech, becoming the 12th player to announce their commitment. Previous skill position players to commit to the Red Raiders include 6-6 receiver Ivan Carreon from Odessa, 5-10 running back J'Koby Williams from Beckville and 6-2 quarterback William Hammond from Hutto.

Last week, the Red Raiders received a commitment from Ellis Davis, a 6-7 offensive lineman from Prosper. Verbal commitments are non-binding.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football gets verbal commitment from 2024 WR Tyson Turner