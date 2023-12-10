Texas Tech football gets commitment from Arizona State transfer TE Jalin Conyers

A local product from the Panhandle is headed to home base to join the Texas Tech football team.

Arizona State transfer Jalin Conyers announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday that he has committed to the Red Raiders. Conyers is a native of Gruver who began his collegiate career at Oklahoma before playing the last three years with the Sun Devils.

Conyers' bio on the ASU athletics page had him listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds for the 2023 season. He compiled 30 catches for 362 yards this past season after bringing in 38 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

He is expected to join Mason Tharp and recent transfer commitment Alex Lines, a 6-5, 255-pound tight end who played for Garden City (Kan.) Community College last season.

Senior Baylor Cupp, who has the COVID-bonus year option left, could also return for the Red Raiders in 2024.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football gets commitment from TE Jalin Conyers