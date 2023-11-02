Hours before hosting TCU in Jones AT&T Stadium, the Texas Tech football team added another commitment to the 2025 recruiting class.

Isaiah Anderson announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Thursday afternoon. Anderson is a 6-foot athlete out of Wichita Falls City View, where he plays wide receiver and cornerback for the Mustangs.

After a great conversation with @jkbtjc_53 I’m extremely excited to announce that I have committed to texas tech university @TexasTechFB #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/yG64yyRhXs — Isaiah Anderson (@zaytuff4) November 2, 2023

So far this season, Anderson has 39 catches for 691 yards and 11 touchdowns. His father was a standout at Wichita Falls High and later at Oklahoma State. Former Texas Tech wide receiver Eric Ward is City View's offensive coordinator.

Anderson becomes the second 2025 commit to Texas Tech, joining Stephenville receiver Tristian Gentry.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football gets commitment from 2025 City View ATH Isaiah Anderson