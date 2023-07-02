Texas Tech football gets commitment from 2024 Pflugerville safety Peyton Morgan

It's been a busy recruiting weekend for the Texas Tech football team.

Peyton Morgan, a four-star safety from Weiss High School in Pflugerville, committed to the Red Raiders on Sunday. Morgan became the second defensive back of the weekend to commit to Tech, joining Ashton Hampton of Pearland, who announced on Saturday.

Morgan is rated as a composite four-star recruit by 247Sports. Listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Morgan had offers from Arizona, Nebraska and SMU.

During his junior season, Morgan totaled 85 tackles and five interceptions.

Morgan becomes the 15th member of the 2024 recruiting class to announce their intentions to sign with the Red Raiders.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Pflugerville safety Peyton Morgan commits to Texas Tech football