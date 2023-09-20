Texas Tech football gets commitment from Stephenville 2025 WR Tristian Gentry

Joey McGuire's second recruiting class won't be finalized until December, but the Texas Tech football coach is getting a jump on the 2025 class already.

Tristian Gentry, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Stephenville, announced his commitment to the Red Raiders Tuesday night via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Gentry, currently a junior for the Yellow Jackets, has caught 33 passes for 726 yards and eight touchdowns so far in the 2023 season. He caught four TDs against Decatur and three last week against Abilene Wylie.

During his sophomore season, Gentry brought in 61 passes, totaling 1,110 yards and 14 TDs. This included three-straight games of 100 yards or more, five total for the season, and a career-high 160 yards against Alvarado.

Gentry is the first player to commit for the '25 class. Signing day for the 2024 class

Brownwood's Junior Martinez (32) tries to bring down Stephenville's Tristian Gentry. The Yellow Jackets beat Brownwood 42-21 on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Tarleton Memorial Stadium.

