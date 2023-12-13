Texas Tech football gets another transfer commit in DB Devynn Cromwell

The Texas Tech football team continued a busy day in the transfer portal Wednesday with the commitment of Devynn Cromwell.

Cromwell is a Toronto native who played the past two years at the University of Guelph, located in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. He is listed as a 6-foot-1 defensive back and saw action in 10 games with the Gryphons (an alternative spelling for a Griffin), including nine this past season.

During the 2023 campaign, Cromwell was credited with 29 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He announced his commitment through Instagram.

"I look forward to continuing to chase my dreams and helping pave the way for future Canadian football players," Cromwell said in his commitment post.

Cromwell is the third commitment of the day out of the transfer portal. Texas Tech received pledges from Florida wide receiver Caleb Douglas and Toledo guard Vinny Sciury previously.

