Texas Tech football game at Kansas gets 6-day advance notice kickoff time

The Big 12 Conference television partners on Monday invoked the six-day advance notice window on kickoff times for six games on Nov. 11, including the Texas Tech football game at Kansas.

The game time will be announced late Saturday or Sunday, after this weekend's games conclude.

The only kickoff time set Monday for a Nov. 11 Big 12 game was Iowa State at Brigham Young, which will be at 9:15 p.m. CST on ESPN.

The other games that day are Oklahoma State at Central Florida, Cincinnati at Houston, Baylor at Kansas State, West Virginia at Oklahoma and Texas at TCU.

Texas Tech hosts TCU at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Red Raiders are coming off an open date after their 27-14 loss on oct. 21 at Brigham Young.

Texas Tech's linebacker Matthew Young (33) has an "all eyes on me" tattoo as seen before the team's game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

