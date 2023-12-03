Texas Tech football to face California in Independence Bowl

The Texas Tech football team needed to make up ground in the final month of the season just to play in the postseason. That's a theme in Joey McGuire's first two years as the Tech head coach.

Last year, the Red Raiders rallied from a 4-5 record by winning their last three regular-season games and then bumping off heavily favored Mississippi in the Texas Bowl. This year, the Red Raiders rallied from 3-5 with another three-game win streak in November.

They'll play in the postseason, though probably not with the chance for a victory as energizing as one over a Southeastern Conference team that had been ranked for much of the season.

McGuire's second go-round with the Red Raiders will culminate with Texas Tech playing California in a clash of 6-6 teams at the Independence Bowl. The game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 16, the first day for bowls involving FBS teams this season. It's the last of five games that day and will be televised by ESPN.

The pairing officially was announced Sunday.

Tech and Cal have met only once previously, but memorably for the Red Raiders. Sonny Cumbie threw for 520 yards as Tech upset No. 4 Cal and quarterback Aaron Rodgers 45-31 at the 2004 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

The bowl appearance will be the 41st for Texas Tech, which is 16-23-1 in previous trips. Tech's been to the Independence Bowl twice before, losing to Ole Miss in 1986 and again in 1998.

Both games took place with one of the teams in the midst of a head-coaching change. In 1986, David McWilliams resigned to take the Texas job, and Spike Dykes' made his Tech head-coaching debut at the Independence Bowl. In 1998, Auburn hired Tommy Tuberville away from the Rebels, and David Cutcliffe made his Ole Miss head-coaching debut in Shreveport.

Texas Tech's offensive lineman Caleb Rogers (76) lifts Texas Tech's head coach Joey McGuire after Behren MortonÕs touchdown against TCU in a Big 12 football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football to face California in Independence Bowl