Texas Tech football exes Myles Price, Jerand Bradley pledge to power-five programs

Former Texas Tech football wide receivers Myles Price and Jerand Bradley both chose their next college teams on Monday.

Price committed to Indiana, and Bradley pledged to Boston College. Both had their names entered into the NCAA transfer portal after the regular season.

Price has spent his entire four-year career at Tech, catching 160 passes for 1,746 yards and 10 touchdowns. Bradley spent his first three years at Tech, catching 92 passes for 1,274 yards and 10 TDs.

Price, having never redshirted, has two years of eligibility remaining to play one season. Bradley, who redshirted first year at Tech, has two seasons left to play.

From the 2023 Tech team, 16 players have or are expected to have their names in the transfer portal. Quarterback Tyler Shough has committed to Louisville, offensive guard Landon Peterson to North Texas and punter Brook Honore' to Arkansas State.

Running back Cam'Ron Valdez announced Monday he will have his name withdrawn from the portal and stay with the Red Raiders.

Between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Tech had 16 scholarship players or role-playing walk-ons transfer out.

