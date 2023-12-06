Texas Tech football ex Tyler Shough to trade one red jersey for another

The NCAA transfer portal is loaded with a who's who of college quarterbacks. Tyler Shough beat the rush to find an attractive landing spot before nearly all the others.

Shough, the original starting quarterback for the Texas Tech football team each of the past three years, made a commitment Tuesday to Louisville three days after the Cardinals played in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Louisville is 10-3, ranked No. 16 and will play Southern California in the Holiday Bowl.

Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer is a sixth-year senior who's thrown for 3,063 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. No other quarterback on the roster has thrown more than five passes this season, so it appears Shough will have another good opportunity to win a starting job.

Shough and Plummer both are from the Phoenix suburbs. Shough announced the day after Tech's home finale he planned to leave as a graduate transfer. In five years at Oregon and Texas Tech, Shough's passed for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns and rushed for 714 yards and 10 TDs.

Shough suffered significant injuries in each of his three years at Tech. He went out with a broken collarbone in the fourth game of the 2021 season at Texas and exited with a broken fibula in game four this season at West Virginia, in each case not returning to play. The missed time those two seasons makes him a candidate for a medical hardship waiver to restore eligibility.

He missed six games last season with another collarbone injury, but returned for the highlight stretch of his Tech career, leading a season-ending four-game win streak and being most valuable player of a Texas Bowl upset of Mississippi.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Tech coach Joey McGuire put kicker Gino Garcia and wide receiver Jordan Brown on scholarship. Garcia has made 14 of 19 field-goal attempts this season, including a game winner as time ran out in the Red Raiders 16-13 victory at Kansas.

Earlier this year, McGuire said he told Garcia he would put him on scholarship for the spring semester, but Garcia had to "go out and be the guy." The fifth-year senior from Richardson Pearce has been perfect on kicks inside 40 yards.

Brown has caught 22 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. The junior from DeSoto is expected to start in the Independence Bowl against California with the Red Raiders losing wide receiver Jerand Bradley as a transfer portal entry.

Texas Tech's quarterback Tyler Shough (12) scores a touchdown against Oregon in a non-conference football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

