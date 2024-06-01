Texas Tech football earns commitment from 2025 DB Gil Jackson of Fort Bend Ridge Point

The Texas Tech football team added another piece to its 2025 recruiting class.

Gil Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback out of Fort Bend Ridge Point, announced his commitment to the Red Raiders through social media on Saturday.

Jackson is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and held offers from the likes of Vanderbilt, Air Force, Alabama State and Army. He becomes the 13th member of the 2025 recruiting class to commit to Tech this cycle.

During his junior year of high school, Jackson was credited with 12 tackles, three interceptions and six pass deflections, according to Max Preps.

TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS

The following high-school juniors have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class:

Lloyd Jones III, 6-4, 210, QB, Hitchcock; Tristian Gentry, 6-0, 165, WR, Stephenville; Isaiah Robertson, 6-0, 180, WR, Arlington; Leyton Stone, 6-2, 170, WR, Frenship; Isaiah Anderson, 6-0, 165, WR-CB, Wichita Falls City View; T.J. Tillman, 6-0, 165, WR-DB, Amarillo Tascosa; Preztynn Harrison, 6-5, 214, TE-WR, Mineral Wells; Colt Sparks, 6-5, 210, TE, Gladewater Sabine; Dylan Singleton, 6-4, 280, DT, Loreauville, Louisiana; Brock Golwas, 6-1, 215, ILB, Flower Mound Marcus; Ramonz Adams, 6-1, 155, DB, Smithville; Michael Henderson III, S, 5-9, 185, Wylie East; Gil Jackson, 6-2, 175, DB, Fort Bend Ridge Point.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football earns commitment from 2025 DB Gil Jackson