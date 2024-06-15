Texas Tech football earns commitment from 2025 Ada CB Deante Lindsay

Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech football team have secured another pledge for the 2025 recruiting class.

Deante Lindsay, out of Ada, Oklahoma, committed to the Red Raiders on Saturday via social media. Lindsay is ranked as a three-star cornerback by 247Sports and listed at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds.

Lindsay is multi-sport athlete who earned the silver medal in Oklahoma's Class 4A 300-meter hurdles. He also plays basketball, where he averaged 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. He had offers from the likes of Boston College, Harvard, Tulsa and UNLV.

On the gridiron, Lindsay amassed 51 tackles and five interceptions defensively and caught 36 passes for 859 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense. Lindsay also averaged 36.4 yards on his five kickoff returns.

Lindsay becomes the 16th member of the 2025 recruiting class to commit to the Red Raiders and third of the week. Also pledging this week were Swayde Griffin out of Lago Vista and Bryson Jones from Frisco Lone Star.

TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS

The following high-school juniors have made non-binding commitments to the Texas Tech 2025 recruiting class:

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Ada CB Deante Lindsay commits to Texas Tech football for 2025 class