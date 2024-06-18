Texas Tech football earns 2025 commitment from Katy lineman Patrick McMath

Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech football team secured another commitment for the 2025 recruiting class.

This pledge came from Patrick McMath, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound offensive lineman out of Katy. McMath, who committed through social media on Tuesday, is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

McMath had a host of offers from other Big 12 Conference foes, including the likes of Arizona, Baylor, BYU and Houston. He becomes the 15th member of the 2025 recruiting class.

Earlier in the week, two previous members of the recruiting class — defensive back Ramonz Adams and receiver/defensive back T.J. Tillman — announced they were decommitting from Texas Tech and reopening their recruiting process.

Prior to McMath, the last five recruits to commit to Tech were listed as either receiver or defensive back with 10 of the 15 commits occupying either position.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football earns 2025 commitment from Katy lineman