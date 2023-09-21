What Texas Tech football coaches are making under new, multi-year contracts

After the Texas Tech football team's strong finish to the 2022 football season, members of the Red Raiders' coaching staff received raises and extensions.

Hours before the Red Raiders beat Mississippi in the Texas Bowl, Tech announced that head coach Joey McGuire had agreed to a six-year, $26.6-million deal that extended him through the 2028 season. The deal, a one-year extension compared to his original contract, has him making $4.1 million this year with $100,000 annual increases. It also has two $250,000 retention bonuses.

Tech later announced contract details for defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and said the other assistants agreed to multi-year deals, the terms undisclosed.

Here are contract terms for the full-time assistant coaches. Tech provided copies of the contracts in response to an open records request from the Avalanche-Journal. The contract years run from Feb. 1 through Jan. 31. For example, the 2023 contract year is from Feb. 1, 2023, through Jan. 31, 2024.

Tim DeRuyter, defensive coordinator

Signed through Jan. 31, 2026

2023: $1 million

2024: $1.05 million

2025: $1.1 million

If fired without cause: Tech pays 70% of remaining value in monthly installments, offset by coach's earnings from subsequent employment within term of the contract.

If DeRuyter leaves for another job: Coach owes $300,000 within 60 days if before the end of the 2025 season. Payment obligation waived if DeRuyter resigns to become head coach at an NCAA program.

Zach Kittley, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Signed through Jan. 31, 2026

2023: $800,000

2024: $850,000

2025: $900,000

If fired without cause: Tech pays 70% of remaining value in monthly installments, offset by coach's earnings from subsequent employment within term of the contract.

If Kittley leaves for another job: Coach owes $250,000 if before the end of the 2023 season, $200,000 if before the end of the 2024 season or $75,000 if before the end of the 2025 season. Payment obligation is waived if Kittley resigns to become head coach at NCAA program or takes a coaching position in the NFL.

Marcel Yates, defensive passing game coordinator/secondary

Signed through Jan. 31, 2026

2023: $550,000

2024: $600,000

2025: $600,000

If fired without cause: Tech pays 70% of remaining base salary in monthly installments, offset by coach's earnings from subsequent employment within term of the contract.

If Yates leaves for another job: Coach owes $200,000 in the first year of contract, $150,000 in the second year or $100,000 if before the end of the 2025 season. Payment obligation is waived if Yates resigns to become head coach at an NCAA program, defensive coordinator at a program outside the Big 12 or takes a coaching position in the NFL.

Zarnell Fitch, defensive linemen

Signed through Jan. 31, 2025

2023: $360,000

2024: $380,000

If fired without cause: Tech pays 70% of remaining value in monthly installments, offset by coach's earnings from subsequent employment within term of the contract.

If Fitch leaves for another job: Coach owes $100,000 if before the end of the 2023 season or $50,000 if before the end of the 2024 season.

C.J. Ah You, outside linebackers

Signed through Jan. 31, 2025

2023: $300,000

2024: $320,000

If fired without cause: Tech pays 70% of remaining value in monthly installments, offset by coach's earnings from subsequent employment within term of the contract.

If Ah You leaves for another job: Coach owes $100,000 if before the end of the 2023 season or $50,000 if before the end of the 2024 season.

Josh Bookbinder, inside linebackers

Signed through Jan. 31, 2025

2023: $240,000

2024: $250,000

If fired without cause: Tech pays 70% of remaining value in monthly installments, offset by coach's earnings from subsequent employment within term of the contract.

If Bookbinder leaves for another job: Coach owes $75,000 if before the end of the 2023 season or $35,000 if before the end of the 2024 season. Payment obligation waived if Bookbinder resigns to become head coach at NCAA program or takes a coaching position in the NFL.

Justin Johnson, assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/wide receivers

Signed through Jan. 31, 2026

2023: $550,000

2024: $550,000

2025: $550,000

If fired without cause: Tech pays 70% of remaining value in monthly installments, offset by coach's earnings from subsequent employment within term of the contract.

If Johnson leaves for another job: Coach owes $200,000 if before the end of the 2023 season, $150,000 if before the end of the 2024 season or $100,000 if before the end of the 2025 season.

Kenny Perry, associate head coach/special teams coordinator/running backs

Signed through Jan. 31, 2026

2023: $550,000

2024: $550,000

2025: $550,000

If fired without cause: Tech pays 70% of remaining value in monthly installments, offset by coach's earnings from subsequent employment within term of the contract.

If Perry leaves for another job: Coach owes $200,000 if before the end of the 2023 season, $150,000 if before the end of the 2024 season or $100,000 if before the end of the 2025 season.

Stephen Hamby, offensive linemen

Signed through Jan. 31, 2025

2023: $240,000

2024: $250,000

If fired without cause: Tech pays 70% of remaining value in monthly installments, offset by coach's earnings from subsequent employment within term of the contract.

If Hamby leaves for another job: Coach owes $100,000 if before the end of the 2023 season or $50,000 if before the end of the 2024 season.

Josh Cochran, tight ends

Signed through Jan. 31, 2025

2023: $240,000

2024: $250,000

If fired without cause: Tech pays 70% of remaining value in monthly installments, offset by coach's earnings from subsequent employment within term of the contract.

If Cochran leaves for another job: Coach owes $75,000 if before the end of the 2023 season or $35,000 if before the end of the 2024 season.

