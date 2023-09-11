Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire on Tarleton State: ‘Really hot right now on offense’
Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire on Tarleton State: ‘Really hot right now on offense.’
Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire on Tarleton State: ‘Really hot right now on offense.’
"I'm not guessing he's gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Tucker wrote that his relationship with Brenda Tracy was consensual while suggesting "an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract."
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
Injuries are already wreaking havoc on fantasy rosters. Andy Behrens has some waiver targets to help patch holes on your roster.
J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in the team’s win over Houston on Sunday, and will now miss the rest of the season
Philadelphia won its opener, but there were signs of growing pains on both sides of the ball. They need to be cleaned up fast as the Eagles host the Vikings and superstar Justin Jefferson on Thursday.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Drake London had just one target in the Falcons' Week 1 win.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
The 49ers were one of the few teams to open the season in impressive fashion. Scott Pianowski examines their win along with several duds.
The Broncos were still disappointing on offense in their first game with Sean Payton.
Tucker is accused of sexually harassing an anti-rape activist working with the football team.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.