Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire, ‘This is not the time to feel sorry for ourselves’
"I'm not guessing he's gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Tucker wrote that his relationship with Brenda Tracy was consensual while suggesting "an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract."
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Injuries are already wreaking havoc on fantasy rosters. Andy Behrens has some waiver targets to help patch holes on your roster.
Philadelphia won its opener, but there were signs of growing pains on both sides of the ball. They need to be cleaned up fast as the Eagles host the Vikings and superstar Justin Jefferson on Thursday.
J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in the team’s win over Houston on Sunday, and will now miss the rest of the season
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
Tucker is suspended without pay after allegations of sexual harassment and it's difficult to see him ever returning to the Michigan State sideline.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
Tucker is accused of sexually harassing an anti-rape activist working with the football team.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw two interceptions in a 24-10 loss to Atlanta, but hopes for better days ahead.
Thomas made his NFL debut Sunday, two years after his final college snap at Georgia Tech. He made the most of it.