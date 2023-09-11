Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire on looking at Behren Morton at QB, instead of Tyler Shough
Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire on looking at Behren Morton at QB, instead of Tyler Shough.
Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire on looking at Behren Morton at QB, instead of Tyler Shough.
"I'm not guessing he's gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Philadelphia won its opener, but there were signs of growing pains on both sides of the ball. They need to be cleaned up fast as the Eagles host the Vikings and superstar Justin Jefferson on Thursday.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
Yahoo Sports takes a look at the top 30 prospects from the G league Ignite, college and international leagues ahead of the upcoming regular season.
Drake London had just one target in the Falcons' Week 1 win.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
It sure looks like it's Georgia or bust for the SEC's national title hopes already.
Reddick made a three-wide move coming to the white flag for the win.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
Matt Harmon kicks off the 2023 season of Fantasy Football Care/Don't Care!
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
After sputtering against the Chargers last season even with their full complement of weapons available, Sunday was about as big of a statement as the Dolphins could have made in Week 1.