Texas Tech football should be close to full health ahead of showdown with Texas

A number of key players, including multiple starters, either completely missed the Texas Tech football team's win over UCF or came out of the game with an injury.

The good news for the Red Raiders is almost every one of those players should be back ahead of this week's showdown with Texas.

Head coach Joey McGuire said Monday receiver Myles Price (shoulder), defensive back Tyler Owens (ankle) and linebacker Bryce Ramirez (neck) should each return to the field after not suiting up against the Knights.

Defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings (knee) and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (groin) each left Saturday's game but are expected to be ready to go against the Longhorns.

McGuire said Taylor-Demerson is the closest to being a game-time decision, though he was active during the team's Sunday workouts.

Offensive lineman Cole Spencer (toe) suited up for Saturday's 24-23 win over UCF but did not play. McGuire said Spencer will travel to Austin with the team but is unlikely to be used outside of an emergency situation. Spencer is expected to be ready for Texas Tech's bowl game, whenever that is.

Spencer last played Sept. 30 against Houston.

Texas Tech's wide receiver Myles Price (1) prepares to run out on to the field before the game against TCU, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Healthy again: Texas Tech football healing up ahead of Texas game