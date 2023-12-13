Texas Tech football adding guard Vinny Sciury, who has 33 FBS starts

The Texas Tech football team, as it stands now, has only two starting offensive linemen set to return next season.

On Wednesday, the Red Raiders added another who could come in and join the starting lineup right away.

Vinny Sciury, a first-team all-Mid-American Conference honoree this season for Toledo, made a commitment to Texas Tech as a graduate transfer. He announced it on social media.

Sciury, listed by Toledo at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, has been the Rockets' starter at left guard for 33 games over the past three seasons. Pro Football Focus gave him a pass-blocking grade this season of 89.4, the seventh-highest among FBS offensive guards. His overall grade of 71.0 was fourth among MAC guards.

Toledo is 11-2 this season and plays Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30. Toledo went 8-0 in the MAC and lost to Miami (Ohio) in the conference championship game.

Sciury's last name is pronounced "SCUR-ee." He played at Perry High School in Perry Township, Ohio, near Massillon. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell attended the same high school.

For 2024, Tech returns Caleb Rogers, who's started 41 consecutive games at offensive tackle, and Jacoby Jackson, who's started 14 games at offensive guard, including eight this season. Guards Cole Spencer and Dennis Wilburn and center Rusty Staats run out of eligibility when the season ends.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire looks on during the Big 12 football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 21 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

More: Caleb Rogers gives Texas Tech football team a boost: He's staying for 2024

More: Texas Tech football's Myles Cole opts out of Independence Bowl

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: texas-tech-football-commitment-from-toledo-guard-vinny-sciury-33-starts