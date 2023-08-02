Texas Tech football: 5 newcomers who can make an immediate impact

We've looked at the players returning to the Texas Tech football team. Now it's time to take a peak at some of the new faces for the Red Raiders.

Though there aren't very many transfers brought in (six in all), Joey McGuire and his staff has rounded out some key position groups with veteran players that can help right away.

Here are five newcomers who can make an immediate impact for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech's Drae McCray prepares to catch the ball during Spring Game, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park.

CJ Baskerville, junior, defensive back

Baskerville announced he would be joining the Red Raiders a day after fellow defensive back Reggie Pearson announced he was going into the transfer portal — and wound up at Oklahoma. The San Diego State transfer's sophomore season was hampered by injuries, missing five games. He still finished with 36 tackles and three pass breakups. As a freshman, Baskerville had 39 stops, an interception and broke up three passes.

Steve Linton, senior, linebacker

Linton spent four years at Syracuse, where he played both defensive end and outside linebacker. He's slotted as a boundary end in Tim DeRuyter's system where he was the projected starter coming out of spring ball. With the Orange, Linton accumulated 45 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Brayln Lux, redshirt senior, defensive back

From a preferred walk-on to a full-tine starter, Lux had a productive three years at Fresno State. He started 22 games in his three years on the field and wracked up 85 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 15 pass breakups. Another veteran piece to the secondary.

Drae McCray, junior, wide receiver

There's no such thing as too many receiving options. The Austin Peay transfer gives the Red Raiders another versatile option in the passing game. In his two years at the FCS school, McCray caught 129 passes for 1,888 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had a breakout performance against against Alabama last season, catching 12 passes for 92 years.

Rusty Staats, super senior, offensive line

Staats brings veteran experience to the offensive line and is projected to be Tech's starting center. Staats spent 2021 playing for current Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and offensive line coach Stephen Hamby. With the Hilltoppers, Staats saw action in 45 games, starting 27.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football: 5 newcomers who can make an immediate impact