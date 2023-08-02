Texas Tech football: 5 breakout candidates for 2023

Another round of 5 in 5 is here as we look at all aspects of the 2023 Texas Tech football team.

We've visited the top returning offensive and defensive players. What about the guys that could see their production soar this season?

Here's a look at five players that could be in for breakout campaigns.

Texas Tech's running back Cam'Ron Valdez (0) runs with the ball against Kansas in a Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Baylor Cupp, senior, tight end

Joey McGuire wants to find the tight ends more in 2023, which provides an opening for guys such as Baylor Cupp to produce at a higher level. Cupp leads the quartet of returners at the position with 12 catches for 100 yards.

Loic Fouonji, senior, wide receiver

Teams can never have too many big targets on the outside. Fouonji provides such an option at 6-foot-4. The Midland Legacy product was fourth in receiving for Tech last season (34 catches, 451 yards, three TDs) and could see those numbers improve in his senior year.

Gino Garcia, senior, kicker

Kickers don't get much time in the spotlight unless they're missing. Gino Garcia will try to be the one avoiding the ire as he steps in for the graduated Trey Wolff. Garcia missed his lone field-goal attempt in 2022, a 46-yard try against Houston, but was 7-of-7 on PATs in his limited action. He redshirted after transferring from Houston Christian, appearing in three games.

Jacob Rodriguez, junior, linebacker

Listed as the projected starter at middle linebacker out of the spring, the former quarterback could be a crucial piece to the Red Raiders defense. Rodriguez appeared in all 12 games as a backup last season, totaling 29 tackles, three of which were for a loss of yards, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Cam'Ron Valdez, sophomore, running back

While Tahj Brooks will get the majority of the carries, he can't stay on the field all game. Valdez has an opportunity to be the second option. An injury prevented Valdez from being available until the final stretch of last season. He averaged 9.4 yards a carry in his four games of action.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football: 5 breakout candidates for 2023