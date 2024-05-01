Texas Tech football 2024 season tickets sold out

Season tickets for the 2024 Texas Tech football team's home schedule inside Jones AT&T Stadium have sold out, Tech athletics announced Wednesday.

This is the second year in a row the football program has sold out of its season-ticket allotment, which this year is 32,000 season passes. This figure does not include tickets that have been put aside for Texas Tech students. Single-game tickets for the team's seven home games will got on sale at 8:30 a.m. on May 20 for Red Raider Club members and 8:30 a.m. on May 29 to the general public.

A waitlist for season tickets for the 2025 season will be launched in the coming weeks. Fans who want to join that list can do so at TexasTech.com.

Texas Tech fans flash lights before the fourth quarter against UCF, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech's home slate for the 2024 season includes Abilene Christian (Aug. 31), North Texas (Sept. 14), Arizona State (Sept. 21), Cincinnati (Sept. 28), Baylor (Oct. 19), Colorado (Nov. 9) and West Virginia (Nov. 30).

This will be the 100th season for the Texas Tech football team and be the debut for the revamped south end zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center, which are expected to be completed ahead of the 2024 campaign. With the new projects, the stadium will include a new sound system and two new video board displays.

Last year's season-ticket allotment with the south end zone stands not being opened was 31,649. Capacity at Jones AT&T Stadium for the 2024 season has yet to be determined but is expected to be around 60,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Season tickets for 2024 Texas Tech football sold out