With the 2023 college football season right around the corner, that means preseason watch lists are starting to roll out.

The Texas Tech football team enters the new campaign with high expectations. Following an 8-5 overall mark in Joey McGuire's debut as head coach and a victory over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, the Red Raiders are looking for more. Picked fourth in the preseason Big 12 media poll, Tech returns a slew of returning talent that could find themselves on these award watch lists.

Take a look and which Red Raiders are on the radar.

Quarterback Tyler Shough lands on Maxwell Award watch list

Having already been named Tech's starter for the 2023 season, quarterback Tyler Shough was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is a national player of the year award. He is one of 85 players named to the list, which features reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC. Shough is 8-1 as a starting QB for Tech. He passed for 1,304 yards and seven TDs in 2022, completing 59.9% of his passes (106-of-177).

Past: In the orbit of an icon: Ex-Texas Tech teammates share recollections of Zach Thomas

Present: Behind Texas Tech's decision to keep the 3D Double T as stadium centerpiece

Future: Why it's important that Kirby Hocutt keeps calling out UT

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football 2023 preseason award watch list tracker: Tyler Shough honored