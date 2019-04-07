Chaos ensues during Texas Tech fans' celebration

Texas Tech fans behaved themselves at the Final Four, but back in Lubbock was a different story. (USA Today Sports)

Texas Tech University knocked off Michigan State Saturday to advance to the NCAA Tournament title game — so its fans should be excited. But some people took celebrating too far.

After the Red Raiders upset the Spartans, fans gathered around Texas Tech’s campus and began wreaking havoc. According to KCBD, witnesses saw people damage cars and burn couches. In fact, fans actually flipped over a car and started dancing on it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

National Championship Lubbock pic.twitter.com/BW0bMDFI3V — Alex Shaw (@alex8shaw) April 7, 2019

riot squad & SWAT on broadway, the burning of the limes, flipping cars, tear gas, and K-9 units.

Lubbock is burning y’all, PLEASE be safe and make smart decisions tonight!! pic.twitter.com/g7OAedZe8z — sammy jane ☯︎ (@samanthebrown) April 7, 2019

Because of this chaos, Lubbock police had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. KCBD also reported that Lubbock police released the following statement at 12:38 a.m.

“After the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team defeated Michigan State in a NCAA Championship Final Four game, hundreds of fans gathered on Broadway, near University. The crowd engaged in extremely dangerous, and disappointing, behavior including vandalizing property. We are proud, and excited, for Texas Tech, but behavior like this will not be tolerated. We want Red Raider fans to support the team and celebrate lawfully and responsibly. We are on the national stage so make Lubbock proud.”

Story continues

Texas Tech will face Virginia on Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. If the Red Raiders pull off the upset, one can only imagine how their fans will celebrate. Hopefully they do not destroy anything else or put others in danger. It’s OK to be passionate about sports, but destroying property isn’t a way to celebrate.

More from Yahoo Sports: