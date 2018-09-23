Texas Tech dominates No. 15 Oklahoma State in 41-17 upset

An Oklahoma State fan reacts to Texas Tech wide receiver T.J. Vasher catching a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Oklahoma State’s dominant win over Boise State was one of the most impressive performances of Week 3.

Week 4 was a different story.

The No. 15 Cowboys were thoroughly outplayed at home by Texas Tech in a 41-17 loss. With freshman quarterback Alan Bowman leading the way with 397 passing yards, the Red Raiders put up 621 yards of offense while the defense shut out the high-powered Oklahoma State offense in the second half.

It was a complete performance by Kliff Kingsbury’s team, one that snapped a nine-game losing streak against OSU.

Texas Tech carved up Oklahoma State with the run and pass

Texas Tech’s identity has always been a pass-heavy offense. Saturday night’s game didn’t necessarily stray from that ethos, but the Red Raiders were pretty balanced against the Cowboys.

Bowman, a true freshman starting for the injured McLane Carter, put up a ridiculous statline — 605 yards and five touchdowns — in TTU’s 63-49 win over Houston last week. He threw both of his touchdown passes in the first half Saturday as the Red Raiders flipped a 7-0 deficit into a 14-10 lead.

But it was the ground game that accounted for 21 of the team’s final 27 points. Senior Demarcus Felton led the way with 121 yards and two scores on just 12 carries while freshman SaRodorick Thompson pitched in 66 yards and a score on 15 attempts.

After OSU reclaimed a 17-14 lead, Thompson’s touchdown gave TTU the lead right back.

Andddd @TexasTechFB RB SaRodorick Thompson goes in untouched to regain the lead! pic.twitter.com/cPEf61nfEE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2018





Texas Tech would never trail again in the game. Felton’s first score, which made it 31-17 midway through the third, will make the highlight reel.

The spin move. The stiff arm. The touchdown for @TexasTechFB 😱 pic.twitter.com/NO6t2ILH9h — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2018





What does this mean for Oklahoma State?

The win over Boise made us wonder if the Oklahoma State season had a higher ceiling than we envisioned entering the year. There were concerns about former walk-on Taylor Cornelius stepping in at quarterback, but he played great against the Broncos. Against TTU, he struggled, going 18-of-38 for 258 yards, one TD and an interception.

With Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State next on the schedule, the Cowboys still have a chance to pile up some wins and stay in the Big 12 hunt. But Saturday’s loss was an unquestioned step back.

