Texas Tech commit Will Hammond is putting up video game numbers

Texas Tech quarterback four-star commit Will Hammond is unbelievable in the start of his senior year. Hammond is not just living up to the hype but is making the case for a serious climb up the rankings.

So far, Hammond is performing like a five-star. recruit. Keep it up and they’ll make him a sixth star.

Don’t know much about the quarterback from Hutto High School (Hutto, TX),? Then you should. Hammond is the No. 240 player in the nation and the No. 16 quarterback recruit according to 247Sports.

And in two games played this season, he has already topped 1,000 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns. That’s actually more passing touchdowns than Texas Tech has had since Patrick Mahomes left for the NFL draft following the 2017 season.

We kid, we kid. But Hammods has been sensational and he is going to a great offense for his skill set.

In two games, Hammonds has 1,129 passing yards and a 65 percent completion percentage. He has 10 touchdowns and one interception.

He also has rushed for 188 yards and seven touchdowns. Numbers that are pure decadence.

Hutto (1-1) won their season opener, 66-35 over San Marcos. They lost this last weekend 82-80 at Liberty Hill.

4-star QB Will Hammond, Texas Tech commit, piles up 807 yards, 10 touchdowns in 82-80 Hutto loss! 👀 @Will_Hammond13 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/hvScQHR0qe — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 5, 2023

They play at Judson this week.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports