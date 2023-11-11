Texas Tech coach Tom Stone on the 1-0 win over Florida Gulf Coast to open NCAA Tournament play
Texas Tech coach Tom Stone on the 1-0 win over Florida Gulf Coast to open NCAA Tournament play.
Texas Tech coach Tom Stone on the 1-0 win over Florida Gulf Coast to open NCAA Tournament play.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
Johnson led all Wildcats players with 14 points as Arizona topped Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
No. 3 Michigan plays at No. 10 Penn State at Noon ET on Saturday.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.
The punishment is in response to Michigan staff member Connor Stalions allegedly running an illegal in-person scouting operation.
Nobody in NFL history has come close to recovering from a torn Achilles as fast as Rodgers would need to. Why are we even entertaining the notion this could happen?
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Two fantasy-friendly teams will square off in Week 10, but which of them will put on the best performance? Jorge Martin and Scott Pianowski pick their sides.
The Panthers didn't get one offensive touchdown on Thursday night.
Ewers has been sidelined since suffering a right shoulder injury on Oct. 21 against Houston.
The most competitive race was first base in the NL between Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Morris took over as NC State's starter in October but doesn't want to play in a fifth game this season.
As the wildest college football story in recent memory unfolds, it's become increasingly difficult to keep up. So I went back to the very beginning, gathered everything we know, and put it all in one place to hopefully bring you all some clarity.
The Bears pulled off an important win against the Panthers on Thursday.
Even ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke was confused after Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from Wednesday's game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Belichick has the AFC's worst record. McDaniels was fired. And Garoppolo was benched. This all felt like the end of The Patriot Way, the greatest and most poorly replicated corporate doctrine in NFL history, now just paint over rust.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Ryan Blaney scored the fewest top-five finishes of any champion in NASCAR's modern era.