Texas Tech LB arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot IHOP employees

Texas Tech linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle was arrested early Sunday morning at a Lubbock-area IHOP after he and another man were allegedly threatening to shoot two employees, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Bouyer-Randle was arrested and charged with one felony count of evading police, and was released the next morning. The Texas Tech athletic department is investigating the incident.

“[His status is] kind of to be determined right now,” Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said, via the Avalanche-Journal. “We’re still gathering information in terms of all those facts and I’ll work with [athletic director] Kirby [Hocutt] and we’ll see right where it’s at, exactly what the situation is. But still gathering facts right now.”

Texas Tech LB arrested at an IHOP

An officer responded to calls of two people in a car circling a Lubbock-area IHOP parking lot and threatening to shoot two restaurant employees early on Sunday morning.

A police report said an employee overheard Bouyer-Randle and another man approach a co-worker and her fiancé and threatened to shoot them, though he never saw a gun. The employee, who said Bouyer-Randle was “posturing as if he was armed,” said he saw Bouyer-Randle drive to a nearby church where he thinks he threw out the gun. No gun was ever found.

That’s when Bouyer-Randle allegedly returned to the restaurant and started circling. He also allegedly started hitting the employee’s truck with his car and threatened them there, too.

The officer pulled the car over upon arrival to the IHOP, which quickly pulled into a parking spot in the lot, and drew his weapon — which he said he did because the call involved a firearm.

The officer then reportedly took cover behind another vehicle and ordered Bouyer-Randle, who was driving the car, to roll down his windows. Bouyer-Randle looked at the officer, per the report, but then allegedly “ignored his commands and began to back out of the parking spot.” The officer then returned to his car, stopped Bouyer-Randle’s car with his own, and then pulled Bouyer-Randle from his car and detained him.

"Due to the totality of the circumstances, it was apparent that [Bouyer-Randle] intentionally used his motor vehicle to flee from a person [he] knew was a peace officer attempting to lawfully detain him," the officer wrote in his report, per the Avalanche-Journal. "[Bouyer-Randle] was arrested for evading in a motor vehicle."

Bouyer-Randle is in his first season at Texas Tech, having transferred in as a graduate transfer following a stint at Michigan State. He has 32 total tackles and a sack so far this season, and started in three of their seven games. He had two total tackles in the Red Raiders’ 34-18 loss to TCU on Saturday.

Brandon Bouyer-Randle was arrested early Sunday morning at a Lubbock-area IHop after allegedly threatening two employees. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

