Texas Tech’s best hitter commits to Arkansas softball

The Arkansas softball team added its first player via the transfer portal this offseason with the addition of Texas Tech’s Kailey Wyckoff.

Razorbacks coach Courtney Deifel hinted at an announcement in a social media post to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday before Wyckoff made the announcement in her own post to X.

A left-handed batter, Wyckoff led the Red Raiders in hitting last season. She batted .407 with seven home runs, 12 doubles and 35 RBIs in 50 games (49 starts). She also had a 1.144 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors.

In 2023, Wyckoff was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year. She was also a top 25 NFCA/TUCCI Freshman of the Year and a D1Softball Freshman All-American. She batted .393 her freshman year with nine home runs, 17 doubles and 31 RBIs.

Wyckoff played games at catcher, first base and the corner outfield spots in 2024 with Texas Tech. The Red Raiders went 29-21 overall and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Everything happens for a reason. WOO PIG pic.twitter.com/v6zPtFri0T — Kailey Wyckoff (@KaileyWyckoff) June 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire