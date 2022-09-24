Texas Tech beats No. 22 Texas 37-34 after Bijan Robinson's fumble on the first play of OT

Texas Tech beat No. 22 Texas 37-34 in overtime after star Texas running back Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime.

Texas (2-2) forced overtime as time expired in regulation on a field goal by Bert Auburn. But any hope the Longhorns had of coming back to win the game was dashed when Robinson was hit at the line of scrimmage after a handoff and the ball popped free.

The Red Raiders (3-1) got inside the Texas 10 on the first play of their possession and Trey Wolff kicked the game-winning field goal. Wolff had appeared to kick a game-winner with 21 seconds to go in regulation, but Tech’s exceptionally soft defense after the field goal helped Texas get into Auburn’s field goal range.

Tech quarterback Donovan Smith was 38-of-56 passing for 331 yards and two touchdowns. The Red Raiders were especially aggressive on fourth downs against the Longhorns and it paid off. Tech converted six of eight fourth-down attempts — the most the school has ever converted as a member of the Big 12.

Smith also rushed for 42 yards and a score. He took over as Tech's starting QB after Tyler Shough was injured at the start of the season and played mistake-free football after throwing five interceptions in Tech's last two games.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 24: Jerand Bradley #9 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders rushes against defender Jerrin Thompson #28 of the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Quinn Ewers doesn't play for Texas

Quinn Ewers made the trip to Lubbock but didn’t play for the Longhorns. Ewers was injured in Texas’ Week 2 loss to Alabama and was replaced by Hudson Card.

Card got the start on Saturday and was 20-of-30 passing for 277 yards with two TDs and an interception. Robinson, meanwhile, was Texas’ star once again before the fumble. He had 16 carries for 101 yards and scored twice. His first TD was a sideline-dancing 40-yard run and he also had a 22-yard catch.

But Texas’ defense simply couldn’t get off the field even as it limited Tech to less than six yards per pass. The Red Raiders kept converting those fourth downs and had the ball for over 35 minutes and ran 100 plays to Texas' 60.

Story continues

A huge win for Texas Tech

Saturday’s game might have been the final time Texas plays in Lubbock. At least for a while, anyway. With the Longhorns set to go to the SEC in 2024, there aren’t any games scheduled between the teams in the northwest part of the state.

If the rivalry is over for the time being, Texas will still reign. The Longhorns are 54-18 against the Red Raiders and Saturday’s win was the first for Tech in Lubbock since 2008 when Michael Crabtree made his famous catch to stun the Longhorns.

The victory also positions Texas Tech as team to watch in the middle of an incredibly even Big 12. The Red Raiders have games at Kansas State and Oklahoma State up next before home games against West Virginia and Baylor. We’ll have a great idea of where Tech stands in the conference after those four matchups.