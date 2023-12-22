Are Texas Tech basketball's home inconsistencies tied to low attendance? | Giese

One thing the Texas Tech basketball team has been known for years is having a rabid, passionate crowd sure to fill United Supermarkets Arena.

It's one of the reasons Lubbock was an attractive destination for Joe Toussaint. He remembered playing in the Hub City with the West Virginia Mountaineers and how vocal Texas Tech's fans were the whole game. Toussaint wanted to experience that with the fans cheering for him rather than booing him.

Even KenPom, the noted college hoops analytics site, has Texas Tech with the second-best home court advantage in the country.

That advantage hasn't been there this season. Thursday afternoon's 77-66 win over UT Arlington saw the fewest Red Raiders fans in the house in five years.

Discounting the COVID-limited crowds of the 2020-21 season (Tech allowed a maximum of 4,250 fans for home games), Thursday's announced crowd of 8,940 was the first time the Red Raiders failed to reach at least 10,000 attendees since Dec. 15, 2018, when 7,169 strolled in to see Tech play Abilene Christian.

Attendance for Tech home games is down across the board. Through six games in USA, Tech is averaging 10,761.5 fans per contest, topping out at 12,930 who saw Grant McCasland pick up his first win as the Red Raiders' head coach against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. This is the lowest average since the 2018-19 season (9,666.5).

Considering the timing of the last two home games against Omaha (the last day of finals for Tech students) and UTA (a Thursday-afternoon matinee after the semester closed while many headed to their holiday locales), there's some obvious reasons for why these numbers have come in lower than hoped.

It's also hard to ask fans to keep showing up for games against mid-major programs the casual college basketball fan — which is very different from the casual Texas Tech fan — has probably only heard of here or there.

McCasland's first schedule closely resembles that of ones assembled by Chris Beard and Mark Adams before him: home games are for wins, not for intense, could-go-either-way contests in non-conference play. After all, the Big 12 is always loaded with talent, and fans will show up to those games regardless.

All of Tech's notable pre-Big 12 games have come away from Lubbock. Bringing in Villanova, Michigan, Butler or Vanderbilt to USA would surely generate more excitement than San Jose State, Oral Roberts or Sam Houston (next week's visitor).

Crowds haven't just been sparse, they've been noticeably quiet. Tech's inconsistent play at home can be attributed to many things, but a lack of energy from the fans surely must be included.

"Honestly, I don't have a lot of experience with it, to tell you the truth," McCasland said Thursday. "I can just tell you with our team, we need to create energy with how we play and being active defensively and being the more physical team and do a great job of taking care of the basketball, and that's the kind of things we can control."

McCasland's correct in many areas. For one, how the team plays at home can't rest solely on the energy from the crowd. Tech doesn't have that luxury on the road, so manufacturing it will pay dividends later.

And he can't completely control how many fans show up to games. Texas Tech sold a record 8,500 season tickets before the schedule was even announced, though from social media chatter, and just glancing at the crowd, many of those paying customers aren't using their tickets.

The coach has done one thing that could turn the tide in the future. Earlier this week, Tech announced a home-and-home series with Texas A&M, a big-name program in a power conference. That, in theory, should be a much easier ticket to sell next November.

McCasland said Wednesday that the hope is to get some more home-and-homes with notable programs on the books beyond the A&M series, though much of that will depend on which multi-team events Tech is committed to, and how the Big 12's 20-game conference slate starting next year throws a wrench into things.

Until the big names come to town, all the Red Raiders can do is keep winning — which shouldn't be a problem in their final two non-conference games — and hope to generate the same kind of buzz with ticket-seekers that can go beyond conference games this season.

